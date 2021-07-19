OMCs pause petrol, diesel price hike

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies (OMC) hit the pause button on the incessant rise in petrol and diesel prices for the second consecutive day on Monday.

Accordingly, in the national capital, petrol continues to be sold for Rs 101.84 per litre and diesel at the unchanged price of Rs 89.87 a litre. On Saturday, petrol price was increased by 30 paise, while diesel was kept unchanged. On Sunday, oil marketing had kept the price of the two auto fuels unchanged.