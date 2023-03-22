One District One Product Sampark initiative launched

Srinagar, Mar 22: The ODOP (One District One Product) Invest India, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Delhi, in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO), today organised a nationwide awareness campaign for the initiative in Srinagar and interacted with manufacturers, UT government officials and media persons.

The conference was addressed by dignitaries including Mehmood Shah, Director, Handloom and Handicraft; Atul Sharma, MD, Handloom and Handicraft Corporation and Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director Extension - SKUAST.