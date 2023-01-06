Online services for artisans rolled out in Kashmir

With the goal of providing all handicraft and handloom services under “One Umbrella Single Window System,” these services are integrated with the single window system.

“The purpose of this system is to facilitate the artisans and other stakeholders to get digital clearances and other benefits in a time-bound manner. The department of Handicrafts and Handlooms, Kashmir in this regard had already conducted a capacity building program for the employees of the department to ensure a completely paperless process,” an official statement said.