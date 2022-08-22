Only 1% Indians plan to buy e-scooters in next 6 months

The government set up a committee of experts from Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) and the Indian Institute of Science to carry out detailed investigation and frame 'quality-centric' guidelines for EV manufacturers, which are expected to be released soon.

The fallout of EV fires is that just 1 per cent of over 11,000 respondents said they plan to buy an e-scooter in the next 6 months.

Nearly 5 per cent said they are keen to buy but "were not convinced about the infrastructure available for e-scooters where I live/work" and 7 per cent said they do not have funds for buying e-scooters.