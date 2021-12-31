Only 2% trans-fatty acids permissible in food products: FSSAI

Pertinently, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has restricted the permissible amount of industrial Trans-Fatty Acid (TFA) content in food products to 2 percent and Food Business Operators have to comply with the said regulation from January 01, 2022.

Trans-Fats are associated with an increased risk of heart attacks as well as death from coronary heart disease. In 2018, WHO called for the elimination of industrially-produced trans-fat from the food supply chain by 2023. Trans-fats are largely present in partially hydrogenated vegetable fats/oils, vanaspati, margarine, and bakery shortenings and can also be found in baked and fried foods.