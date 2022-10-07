OOMF to be an important tool for budgetary allocations: Secretary Planning

Srinagar, Oct 7: Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring Department (PD&MD), Dr Raghav Langer today held a review meeting regarding the progress of the Output-Outcome Monitoring Framework (OOMF)with the Planning officers & Departmental officers dealing with OOMF Dashboard.

While welcoming the officers, Secretary PD&MD highlighted the importance of the Output-Outcome Monitoring Framework which represents an important reform towards outcome-based monitoring& budgeting. Preparation of OOMF is a paradigm shift from measuring simply physical and financial progress, to a governance model based on outcomes.