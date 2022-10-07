OOMF to be an important tool for budgetary allocations: Secretary Planning

Srinagar, Oct 7: Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring Department (PD&MD), Dr Raghav Langer today held a review meeting regarding the progress of the Output-Outcome Monitoring Framework (OOMF)with the Planning officers & Departmental officers dealing with OOMF Dashboard.
While welcoming the officers, Secretary PD&MD highlighted the importance of the Output-Outcome Monitoring Framework which represents an important reform towards outcome-based monitoring& budgeting. Preparation of OOMF is a paradigm shift from measuring simply physical and financial progress, to a governance model based on outcomes.
The Framework endeavours to provide measurable indicators for achievement of scheme objectives, or the ‘Outcomes’. Actively tracking progress against defined targets provides two key benefits for governance: improving (i) the development impact and (ii) the public accountability of every rupee spent by the Government. The framework signifies a change of priorities of the Policy Planners from Outlays towards Outputs & finally Outcomes; to bring qualitative improvements & transparency in the delivery of various public services.