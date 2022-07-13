Orchardly, Bayer announce partnership in apple sector

Speaking at an event organised in Srinagar for the signing of the agreement, the company representatives said that the move was designed to improve smallholder apple growers’ productivity and income.

Fruitbee Agritech drives with the vision “People-not-profits, we are growers first” providing complete farm-to-fork solutions with their modern state-of-the-art climate-controlled storage and logistics services with a capacity of 15,000 metric tonnes, an official said.