Orchardly, Fyllo partner to launch Smart devices for apple growers of J&K

Srinagar, Dec 2: Orchardly, the top AI-based Agritech startup in Jammu and Kashmir, and Fyllo, an AI and IoT-enabled agri-science platform based out of Bengaluru have partnered to jointly work on temperate fruits in the country.
As per the statement, the cooperation is a positive development for orchardists all over India and will advance efforts to transform the nation’s temperate orchard ecology.
It said that through the Orchardly-Fyllo partnership, the companies aim to deliver precision agriculture IoT hardware including Automatic Weather Stations and Precision Agriculture devices; and premium agronomy services to the growers of temperate fruits of the country. Initially, the services will be available to the apple growers of the Kashmir region and will begin an era of precision farming in the apple sector of J&K. This will help our growers to grow export-quality apples and increase their productivity with less inputs.
“Orchardly is the first Agtech startup of J&K that specialises in horticulture to offer growers advisories and disease predictions based on soil health and current weather information. Their goal is to employ smart agro insights to increase grower profitability and environmental sustainability. To reduce producer risks and improve crop quality and productivity, the company offers actionable advice based on AI-disease models that are orchard-specific, crop-specific, crop-stage-specific, and topology-specific, the statement reads.
Speaking about the partnership, Ehsan Quddusi, the CEO of Orchardly said, “We are jointly launching some smart IoT devices for our apple growers which will definitely help them to increase their income by growing better apples.” “We will deploy an IoT device at the farm that will bridge the data gap between farmers and farms,” he said. Adding to this, Sumit & Sudhanshu, directors at Fyllo said, “The IoT device contains an array of sensors and sends data to our cloud servers. We analyse the device, crop and soil data using machine learning and agronomy models to provide actions and insights on the app.”
“World is moving towards sustainable farming and it is very important for us to reduce the use of pesticides, fungicides and fertilizers in our farms. The use of this IoT smart device in our orchards will help us to bring down the inputs atleast by 30% and thereby reducing the residue levels on our fruits and making them ready for the international market”, said Uzair, director at Orchardly.