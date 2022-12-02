Orchardly, Fyllo partner to launch Smart devices for apple growers of J&K

As per the statement, the cooperation is a positive development for orchardists all over India and will advance efforts to transform the nation’s temperate orchard ecology.

It said that through the Orchardly-Fyllo partnership, the companies aim to deliver precision agriculture IoT hardware including Automatic Weather Stations and Precision Agriculture devices; and premium agronomy services to the growers of temperate fruits of the country. Initially, the services will be available to the apple growers of the Kashmir region and will begin an era of precision farming in the apple sector of J&K. This will help our growers to grow export-quality apples and increase their productivity with less inputs.