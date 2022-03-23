Organic agribusiness management course begins at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: A two-month online industry-oriented professional certificate course on ‘Organic Agribusiness and Management’ for SKUASTK of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir commenced here.
The training is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Plantation Management (IIPM) Bengaluru under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K.
The inaugural function of the certificate course was presided by Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K. Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, in presence of the Director, IIPM, Dr VG Dhanakumar, Faculty, IIPM, Dr K Narendran, OSD to Vice-Chancellor and Co-PI NAHEP SKUAST K, Dr Azmat Alam Khan, Dean FoA, Prof Raihana Habib Khan, Coordinator of the training, Dr Naveed Hamid, and participants of the training programme.
Speaking at the inaugural function, Director IIPM said there is huge scope for collaboration between the two institutions for the benefit of the students.
Dr Azmat Alam gave a brief detail about the proactive approach towards organic farming and the organic vision of SKUAST Kashmir.