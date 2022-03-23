Organic agribusiness management course begins at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: A two-month online industry-oriented professional certificate course on ‘Organic Agribusiness and Management’ for SKUASTK of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir commenced here.

The training is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Plantation Management (IIPM) Bengaluru under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K.