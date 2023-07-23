Organic Earth Pvt Limited holds farmers meeting

Srinagar: Organic Earth Private Limited on Sunday conducted farmers meeting and demonstration cum awareness program at Mujgund extension office Srinagar.

The awareness program was conducted in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture Kashmir. More than 150 farmers were present at the event during which all the farmers were given a brief understanding of organic products and how it can help them for better and productive farming. The director Agriculture Kashmir Choudhary Mohammad Iqbal was the Chief Guest at the occasion while the Director Organic Earth Iqbal Nissar, Director grow more Sameer Peerzada, Chief agriculture officer ManoharLal, Joint Director inputs Tabassum Naz and other dignitaries were also present in the event.

The event was jointly hosted by State head Organic Earth Ubaid Peerzada and Agriculture Extension Officer Mujgund Ashraf Ahmad Shah.

A novel method of new Nano technology Bio fertilizer capsule was launched at the event which grabbed the attention among the farmer community.

“This is the world’s first Microbial encapsulation technology developed and authorised by Indian Institute of Spices Research. The fertilizer is easy to use and handle, which reduces soil and air pollution and is 100 percent organic. Demonstration capsules were also distributed amongst farmers as demos,” the handout reads.