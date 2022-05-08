'Organic farming has huge potential'

Srinagar: Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today visited the organic village Patalbagh Pulwama where he interacted with Kisan Board Members to discuss the methodology for the development of the village.
While talking to media persons Director Agriculture marked the importance of different initiatives taken by the Department for the development of the agriculture sector in the region.
He said that Department has taken up the initiative of promoting the organic way of vegetable cultivation very vigorously.
"The organic way of cultivation on one side serves the purpose of socio-economic development of the farming community and on the other hand it is eco friendly and ecologically sustainable," he added. He said that organic cultivation also contributes to this aspect of sustainable agriculture as well.
Chowdhary said that the Department is working on a blueprint wherein the farmers would be trained in organic way of cultivating different crops. He said the organic vegetables produced here are becoming popular not only within the UT but also in other parts of the country as well.