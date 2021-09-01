Organic farming is gaining popularity: Dir Agriculture

Kulgam: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today visited Organic Vegetable Cluster Wanigund Qoimoh, Kulgam.

On the occasion, the Director visited various fields of the Cluster, where he interacted with a number of individuals and delegations of the organic farmers. He passed on spot instructions to the concerned officers of the Kulgam district, asking them to work in close coordination with the farmers.

While highlighting the importance of organic farming, Iqbal said that in recent years, organic farming as a cultivation process is gaining huge popularity. Organically grown foods have become one of the best choices for both consumers and farmers, he said adding, ‘the organic way is the future’ it is a socially, ecologically and economically Sustainable Food Production System.

The Director said that organic farming has a proactive role in environmental conservation. He further added that the department has already initiated a number of programs and is working on organic farming models to boost the eco-friendly and economically sustainable way of farming.

Chief Agriculture Officer Kulgam Farooq Ahmad Dandroo briefed the Director regarding the Wanigund Vegetable Cluster. He said that Wanigund Vegetable Cluster is one of the largest Clusters under 32 Hectares of land and 200 Farm Operating Families. He further added that besides providing awareness of modern agriculture the department has provided various Hybrid and exotic Seeds to the beneficiaries.