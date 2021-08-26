Orientation prog for nodal officers of Handicrafts & Handloom Deptt held

As per an official handout, the consultants M/s 'Spectrum Planning India Pvt Ltd' engaged for the said project provided the orientation training to acquaint the officers with the MIS platform which has been created as part of the artisan database.

On the occasion, Director Handicrafts and Handloom Jammu informed that several initiatives have been started by the department under the guidance of Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce Department, Ranjan Prakash Thakur for the betterment of the artisans of J&K. He further said that with the creation of the database, the reach and effectiveness of the government schemes for the artisans would increase manifold.

The availability of the said database would help in formulation of policies and interventions which would uplift the socio-economic status of the artisans in J&K, added the Director Handicrafts and Handloom Jammu.

The consultants demonstrated the various features of the MIS platform to the trainee officers and answered their queries linked to the operation and maintenance of the database. The Director emphasized on the officers to gain maximum from the training so that the database can be an effective tool for the development of the handicrafts and handloom sector in J&K especially in the Jammu Division where limited data pertaining to the artisans is currently available.



Joint Director Handicrafts and Handlooms Jammu and other senior officers of the department were also present during the training.