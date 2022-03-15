Our target to distribute 2.5 cr seedlings this year: Dir Agri

“Our target is to distribute 2.5 crore seedlings of different vegetable crops among the farmers of Kashmir Division this year”, he added.

Iqbal said that the Departmental farms and other seedlings production installations are working vigorously to achieve this target in a stipulated time frame.

Earlier, Manager SMF Pattan, Charan Gurdev Singh briefed the Director about the latest interventions that have been carried out by the Department under the supervision of concerned technical experts at SMF Tapper.

He assured the visiting dignitaries of achieving the already set targets vis-à-vis the production and distribution of different vegetable crop seedlings.