Our target to distribute 2.5 cr seedlings this year: Dir Agri

Srinagar: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today visited different areas of Baramulla district and inaugurated the distribution of different seedlings at Seed Multiplication Farm (SMF) Tapper, Pattan.
As per the statement, the Director interacted with the huge gathering of farmers at the inauguration venue and said that the department in its endeavour to ensure round the year availability of vegetable seedlings to the farming community of the region has been successful to a great extent.
“Our target is to distribute 2.5 crore seedlings of different vegetable crops among the farmers of Kashmir Division this year”, he added.
Iqbal said that the Departmental farms and other seedlings production installations are working vigorously to achieve this target in a stipulated time frame.
Earlier, Manager SMF Pattan, Charan Gurdev Singh briefed the Director about the latest interventions that have been carried out by the Department under the supervision of concerned technical experts at SMF Tapper.
He assured the visiting dignitaries of achieving the already set targets vis-à-vis the production and distribution of different vegetable crop seedlings.
Later, the Director inspected the sub-divisional agriculture office Pattan and took stock of the functioning of the department in the subdivision.