Oven Fresh inaugurates 4th outlet in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Mar 13: Oven Fresh, a well-known bakery and fast-food brand, will now entice customers in the Ganderbal district as it inaugurated its branch here on Monday.
Oven Fresh Cafe and Bakery outlet opened in the commercial hub area Beehama here was inaugurated by former Chief Information Commissioner GhulamRasool Sufi.
Various officials and people from the business community were also present on the occasion.
Owner of Oven fresh, ArsalanKamili said that they are excited to open another outlet here in Ganderbal which will be the 4th of the Oven fresh. He said that the people will experience the distinctive bakery and Café in Ganderbal area for its food and vibe.
“Oven Fresh as a brand name embodies the excitement one feels when taking a freshly baked cake out of the oven, I want the customers we serve to witness the passion we have for baking and share it with them through great quality products. No one wants to spend money on lesser quality products - should enough good options exist - and that is what Ovenfresh strives for - consistent good quality.” Arsalan said.
“We have a unique product line of Ovenfresh Signature Cakes which are very popular with customers -we do these in 14 different flavours. We also serve Tarts, Pies, Patties, Pure Butter Cookies, Desi-Ghee Kulchas, and of course Pastries.”
“I am also glad that we offer variety in bread - White, Brown, Wholemeal and Multigrain and plan to offer more taking inspiration from European bread-making. Word-of-mouth has led to people from all around Srinagar placing orders for specialised birthday, wedding and occasion cakes and mostly we get bulk orders for special or customized arrangements for wedding majmas. We also serve products that are more traditional to the local bakery scene for our customer’s day-to-day bakery needs. Beyond the bakery, we are experimenting with fast-food options such as pizzas and wraps and also serve one of the best coffees you will find in the city - always made with freshly-ground beans.”