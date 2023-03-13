Oven Fresh inaugurates 4th outlet in Ganderbal

“We have a unique product line of Ovenfresh Signature Cakes which are very popular with customers -we do these in 14 different flavours. We also serve Tarts, Pies, Patties, Pure Butter Cookies, Desi-Ghee Kulchas, and of course Pastries.”

“I am also glad that we offer variety in bread - White, Brown, Wholemeal and Multigrain and plan to offer more taking inspiration from European bread-making. Word-of-mouth has led to people from all around Srinagar placing orders for specialised birthday, wedding and occasion cakes and mostly we get bulk orders for special or customized arrangements for wedding majmas. We also serve products that are more traditional to the local bakery scene for our customer’s day-to-day bakery needs. Beyond the bakery, we are experimenting with fast-food options such as pizzas and wraps and also serve one of the best coffees you will find in the city - always made with freshly-ground beans.”