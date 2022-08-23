Over 100 farmers attend CSIR-IIIM sponsored workshop in Bhaderwah

The interactive workshop on 'challenges, interventions and opportunities' for the farmers under CSIR Floriculture Mission was primarily aimed at informing the farmers about the capacity building, value addition and post-harvest management of high-value floricultural crops, they said.

"Bhaderwah has immense potential in floriculture, especially cut flowers and aromatic plants and owing to the high demand of cut and loose flowers, the mission with its various strategically devised verticals offers a unique opportunity in enhancing the economy of the Union Territory, especially areas like Bhaderwah, nodal scientist of CSIR floriculture mission Shahid Rasool said.