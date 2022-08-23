Over 100 farmers attend CSIR-IIIM sponsored workshop in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah, Aug 23: Over 100 farmers associated with the cultivation of commercial flowers Tuesday participated in a workshop organised by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) here in Doda district of J&K, officials said.
The interactive workshop on 'challenges, interventions and opportunities' for the farmers under CSIR Floriculture Mission was primarily aimed at informing the farmers about the capacity building, value addition and post-harvest management of high-value floricultural crops, they said.
"Bhaderwah has immense potential in floriculture, especially cut flowers and aromatic plants and owing to the high demand of cut and loose flowers, the mission with its various strategically devised verticals offers a unique opportunity in enhancing the economy of the Union Territory, especially areas like Bhaderwah, nodal scientist of CSIR floriculture mission Shahid Rasool said.
He said the verticals of the mission include the development of new floral varieties, expansion of areas under region-specific floricultural crops, integration of apiculture and floriculture and establishing effective domestic and international market linkage.
Lauding the CSIR-IIIM for organising the workshop, Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan sought the cooperation of the farmers to make Bhaderwah a shining success story in the field of floriculture.
"We have already proved ourselves by successfully cultivating aromatic plants and this Valley in a short span of time has emerged as the capital of lavender in the country," he said.
"I hope CSIR will continue to motivate and impart training to the farmers in length and breadth of the district so that we can encourage farmers to shift from their normal cropping patterns and increase their income in a big way.