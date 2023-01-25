‘Over 12,000 J&K farmers,1800 traders availing benefits from online linkage’

JAMMU: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, reviewed the status of the linkage of mandis of Jammu and Kashmir with the e-National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) in a meeting held at Civil Secretariat here today.

Under e-NAM, Mandis or Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC) are provided an online pan-India electronic trading portal.

In a PowerPoint Presentation given by Director Horticulture (P&M), Vikas Sharma, it was revealed that 9 mandis were onboarded in August 2022 in addition to the already onboard mandis of Narwal and Parimpora. He informed that DPRs have been submitted for adding more mandis.