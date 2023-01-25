‘Over 12,000 J&K farmers,1800 traders availing benefits from online linkage’

JAMMU: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, reviewed the status of the linkage of mandis of Jammu and Kashmir with the e-National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) in a meeting held at Civil Secretariat here today.
Under e-NAM, Mandis or Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC) are provided an online pan-India electronic trading portal.
In a PowerPoint Presentation given by Director Horticulture (P&M), Vikas Sharma, it was revealed that 9 mandis were onboarded in August 2022 in addition to the already onboard mandis of Narwal and Parimpora. He informed that DPRs have been submitted for adding more mandis.
ACS had detailed information regarding the breakup of a number of farmers, traders, commission agents and FPOs registered with the individual mandis. He was apprised that over 12 thousand farmers and more than 1800 traders are availing benefits from this online linkage.
ACS was also apprised of thirty-seven inter-state trade transactions being facilitated by e-NAM.
Pertinently, eNAM has successfully achieved trade figures of over Rs 30 crore as well as fostered encouraging outcomes in interstate trade.
ACS enquired about the facilities being provided to the registered members and instructed the officers to ensure that trade volume of each mandi increases over time.
ACS also had deliberations with the officers regarding the process of identification of suitable land in coordination with the District Administration for the creation of new mandis at Kishtwar, Bandipora, Samba and Reasi for overall development of the agriculture sector.
It was noted that all CA stores and warehouses can be declared as sub-market yards and that this process would be fast-tracked in the coming month. Also, it was decided that e-auctioning of the unallotted shop sites in various Mandis will be done.