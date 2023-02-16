Over 15K workers enrolled in construction skilling programme

New Delhi: In line with the aim of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to certify over 1.06 lakh construction workers across the nation over the year under the NIPUN project, the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) has enrolled over 15,000 construction workers out of 32,000 workers as of February 15.

Notably, women account for more than 18.6 per cent of all enrolled workers.

NAREDCO, the apex body of the Indian real estate fraternity, was appointed as one of the implementing agencies by NSDC to oversee the successful execution of the NIPUN project for bridging skill gaps in construction workers engaged in the real estate sector that was started in June last year.