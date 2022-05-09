Over 20,000 posts advertised in J&K: Govt

Srinagar: The Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has established an accountable and transparent system for the recruitment of various posts in different departments, an official spokesman said.

"Article 16 of the Constitution of India lays down that, There shall be equality of opportunity for all citizens in matters of employment under the State”. It enshrines the principle of fairness and equality in public employment. However, the allegations of nepotism and patronage present a serious challenge to this hallowed provision of our constitution," reads an official statement.