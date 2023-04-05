Over 2.6 lakh jobs created under various self-employment schemes in 2022-23: Govt

The same got revealed after reviewing the overall performance of the UT under different parameters of registering growth and progress during the year 2022-23.

It also came to the fore that during the year 2021-22, the total amount received by the UT under CSS was Rs 7655 Cr which got enhanced to Rs 8938 crore during the previous fiscal registering a growth of nearly 15% for the recently concluded financial year. The figures for 2022-23 are further subjected to reconciliation with RBI and the office of the Accountant General, J&K.