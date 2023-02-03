Over 350 unconnected villages to get 4G mobile services in J&K

Srinagar, Feb 3: Over 350 unconnected villages, including border regions, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, will get 4G mobile services even as necessary instructions have been issued to all Deputy Commissioners so that service providers do not encounter any difficulties in getting started early and finishing work on time.
In order to encourage the delivery of various e-governance services, banking services, telemedicine, Tele-education, etc. through mobile broadband and create employment in rural areas, the Union Cabinet approved a project a few months ago to provide 4G mobile services in all unconnected villages throughout the country.
According to official statistics, there are close to 350 undeveloped villages in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Now that the government has issued directives to all Deputy Commissioners, residents of these areas will be able to take advantage of 4G mobile services.
These directives include proactive support for service providers regarding the allocation of State land for mobile towers, prompt clearance of sites in forest areas, leasing or purchasing of sites, permissions, and power cooperatives.
According to official sources, all Deputy Commissioners have been asked to receive the village-by-village list of the areas to be covered under the project for saturation of 4G mobile services from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Jio, and Airtel. This will allow Deputy Commissioners to assess the covered and remaining areas and determine the priority to be covered in the first instance.
The Government has asked the Deputy Commissioners to provide hand-holding support and logistical/technical requirements to the mobile service providers so that the dark and shadow areas are covered within the targeted deadline. This is because the Government places a lot of emphasis on better coordination and cooperation between the administration and service providers.
Additionally, all Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to prioritise clearing the land acquisition requirements for mobile towers wherever needed. The guidelines from the government stated.
Moreover, the BSNL, Jio and Airtel authorities have been asked to ensure that the survey for the villages to be covered for providing mobile connectivity is done with the participation of field officers from the Revenue Department so that the priority areas will get covered in the first phase, sources said, adding stress has also been laid on giving top priority to border areas for mobile connectivity so that people living in such areas remain connected and avail the benefits of the Government easily.
The Public Works Department, and Forest and Power Development Departments have been asked for expediting the issuance of No-Objection Certificates and shifting of utilities wherever requested by the service providers on a priority basis so that the progress of the project will not get hampered.