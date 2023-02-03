Over 350 unconnected villages to get 4G mobile services in J&K

In order to encourage the delivery of various e-governance services, banking services, telemedicine, Tele-education, etc. through mobile broadband and create employment in rural areas, the Union Cabinet approved a project a few months ago to provide 4G mobile services in all unconnected villages throughout the country.

According to official statistics, there are close to 350 undeveloped villages in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Now that the government has issued directives to all Deputy Commissioners, residents of these areas will be able to take advantage of 4G mobile services.