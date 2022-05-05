Over 5.85 lakh tourists visited Kashmir in 4 months: Government

Srinagar: Over 5.8 lakh tourists have visited Kashmir from January till April 27.

As per the official handout, 5,85,653 tourists visited the Kashmir Valley between January and April 27, which is five times more than last year’s figures of 1.26 lakh during the same period.

The Jammu airport recently achieved a milestone by recording the highest ever footfall of 1.54 lakh passengers in March on 1,346 flights.

It said that the record-breaking arrival of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir is a reflection of the successful packaging of the uniqueness of tourism destinations in a perfect manner.