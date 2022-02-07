Over 75 J&K villages being brought under 'Tourist Village Network' programme: officials

The programme is part of the Tourist Village Network program under Mission Youth to ensure balanced and equitable development of tourism sector across the length and breadth of the UT. The government has launched this program to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The initiative launched under the Mission Youth "will work towards giving a facelift to the 75 villages that are already famous for their historical background, picturesque landscape and cultural importance, " a J&K spokesman said.

As per the spokesman, the initiative is "destined to promote homestays across the UT" and "will strengthen the rural economy in the region, turn youth into entrepreneurs and empower women by offering numerous opportunities of employment".

Lieutenant Governor J&K, Manoj Sinha while reacting to the development said that the administration "will recognize the uniqueness of each village and showcase the landscape, foster the indigenous knowledge system and promote cultural diversity and heritage of these villages".

It has been learnt that the initiative has also been launched keeping in view the potential of J&K for film shooting purposes. "The initiative is also aimed to promote shooting of films and offering financial aid to the villages for their sustainable development, " the spokesman said.