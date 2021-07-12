Overall job postings improve sequentially by 4% in June: Report

Mumbai: Even though the second wave of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns affected the economic growth, the overall job postings have improved sequentially four per cent across various sectors, according to a report.

Despite the second wave of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, the past six months reflect growth in job postings across various sectors, according to the Monster Employment Index, a report by Monster.com, a Quess company.

According to the Index, there was a notable overall monthly growth of four per cent in June compared to May 2021.