PAB meeting | Board recommends `1669 cr plan proposals for J&K under Samagra Shiksha

During the meeting, Secretary DoSEL, complimented the UT government for registering a substantial increase in Gross Enrolment Ratio at the Secondary and Senior Secondary level for the past 3 years.

While speaking on the occasion, Alok Kumar said that J&K is witnessing tremendous improvement in every sphere of growth and development in recent years. He said that this year's it is the largest-ever budget recommended in the PAB meeting for various interventions since 2018-19. He further said that both the UT and the Center governments are initiating all efforts towards establishing a robust education system in J&K. The students of government schools are now capable of competing with students of private schools.