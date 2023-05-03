PAB meeting | Board recommends `1669 cr plan proposals for J&K under Samagra Shiksha

Jammu, May 3: Union Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), Union Ministry of Education, Sanjay Kumar, today chaired a meeting of the Project Approval Board (PAB) constituted for plan approvals under Samagra Shiksha.
The Board recommended plan proposals worth Rs 1669 crore for the financial year 2023-24 for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir under Samagra Shiksha.
The meeting, which was held online for plan approvals for the year 2023-24, was attended by Principal Secretary, School Education, Alok Kumar, Joint Secretaries of DoSEL, Srija (Economic Advisor) and Vipan Kumar (JS), Director Finance, Shobit and officers from J&K administration including Director SCERT, Prakshit Manhas, Project Director Samagra Shiksha, Deep Raj, Director School Education, Jammu, Ashok Sharma, Director School Education, Kashmir, Tassaduq Hussain, Special Secretary, Kanta Devi and Joint Director Planning, Parshotam Kumar besides other concerned stakeholders.
During the meeting, Secretary DoSEL, complimented the UT government for registering a substantial increase in Gross Enrolment Ratio at the Secondary and Senior Secondary level for the past 3 years.
While speaking on the occasion, Alok Kumar said that J&K is witnessing tremendous improvement in every sphere of growth and development in recent years. He said that this year's it is the largest-ever budget recommended in the PAB meeting for various interventions since 2018-19. He further said that both the UT and the Center governments are initiating all efforts towards establishing a robust education system in J&K. The students of government schools are now capable of competing with students of private schools.
"Civil works, strengthening of infrastructure vocational education, digital Initiatives and Innovations captured the maximum share of the Budget besides good chunk has been recommended for the gender and equity", informed the Principal Secretary.