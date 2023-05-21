Pahalgam records brisk business amid G20 Summit

Pahalgam: The famed tourist resort Pahalgam has seen an increase in business as a result of the G20 tourism working group meeting to be held in Kashmir from May 22.

In the awe-inspiring hills of Chandanwari, Yogindar Kumar has set a stall and sells bhel puri chaat to the tourists, visiting the area. As the weather significantly improved over the last few days, Kumar’s stall was visited by hundreds of chaat lovers and gave them, particularly those from Mumbai and Delhi, a ‘feel-at-home’ feeling.

Puffed rice, slices of mango and chilli are some of the ingredients of the bhel puri, which Kumar offers to his customers in newspaper cones.