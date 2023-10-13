Pahalgam's 14-Day Expo showcases J&K's artistic treasures

Anantnag, Oct 13: The fourteen-day Expo from October 12 to 25 has begun in Pahalgam to showcase the exquisite art and craft of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Expo has been sponsored by the Development Commissioner (Handlooms) Ministry of Textiles under the National Handloom Development Programme: (NHDP) and organised by Weavers Service Centre, Srinagar with the theme "My Handloom My Pride" and "Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion" in coordination with Pahalgam Development Authority.
Chief Guest, Mahmood Ahmad Shah, Director Handicrafts and Handloom Development Department, Kashmir addressed the weavers and artisans and suggested the production of Handloom/ Handicraft Products, Khadi products etc.
The Director, Handicrafts & Handloom along with many dignitaries took a round of all the stalls and enquired about the exhibits created by local weavers. He expressed that the Expo will give Weavers/Artisans and Cooperative societies a suitable marketing platform to sell their genuine products directly to the buyers and provide the tourists and people with a glimpse of the rich art and craft of Jammu & Kashmir.
He appealed to people to visit the expo at PDA Park, Main Market, Pahalgam and support the local weavers by purchasing local products.
The special attraction of the ongoing exhibition of Kani Pashmina shawls, Pashmina shawls, Woolen shawls, Mufflers, Coats, Blankets, and varieties of Handloom/ Handicraft Products, Khadi Products, will be available for buyer to enrich with precious Handloom products for the overall service to the Country and encouraging weavers creativity for manufacturing handloom products by giving respect to them and life to Sant Kabir And Mahatma Gandhi.
The Assistant Director, Weavers' Service Centre, Srinagar, Tahir Ahmad Hakim informed that as many as 60 Handloom/ Handicraft and Khadi Societies will get the opportunity to display their products during the fourteen-day expo. He also appealed to the interested, uncovered weavers to register with the department to avail the schemes of the department and to earn a livelihood. He said the event was being organised with the message 'Khadi for Nation.
Khadi for Fashion' which will greatly support local weavers in terms of both promotion and sale.