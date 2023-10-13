Pahalgam's 14-Day Expo showcases J&K's artistic treasures

The special attraction of the ongoing exhibition of Kani Pashmina shawls, Pashmina shawls, Woolen shawls, Mufflers, Coats, Blankets, and varieties of Handloom/ Handicraft Products, Khadi Products, will be available for buyer to enrich with precious Handloom products for the overall service to the Country and encouraging weavers creativity for manufacturing handloom products by giving respect to them and life to Sant Kabir And Mahatma Gandhi.

The Assistant Director, Weavers' Service Centre, Srinagar, Tahir Ahmad Hakim informed that as many as 60 Handloom/ Handicraft and Khadi Societies will get the opportunity to display their products during the fourteen-day expo. He also appealed to the interested, uncovered weavers to register with the department to avail the schemes of the department and to earn a livelihood. He said the event was being organised with the message 'Khadi for Nation.

Khadi for Fashion' which will greatly support local weavers in terms of both promotion and sale.