Panasonic launches affordable modular switches in Kashmir

Srinagar: Panasonic Life Solutions India, one of the largest manufacturers of electrical construction materials (ECM) in the country, announced the launch of ‘ZIVA’- an elegant range of affordable modular switches in Kashmir.

According to a statement issued here, the introduction of the Ziva range is a breakthrough in the category for customers who are looking for state-of-the-art and attractive modular switches at affordable rates.

“With the increase in momentum in the Kashmir valley for the new housing sector developments, there has been a growing demand in the real estate sector. The new homeowners are increasing in number and are expanding consumption demands for smart and energy-efficient electrical and electronic products.”

“Keeping this in mind, the company has made a remarkable addition to its existing portfolio. Ziva represents a unique blend of advanced technology, maximum functionality, and exquisite design. This series is upbeat with the changing preference of today’s customers who want best-in-class products for increasing the elegance quotient,” the statement reads.