Panasonic launches energy-efficient vacuum cleaner

Srinagar: Panasonic India today announced a dry vacuum cleaner in a premium range to address the heightened sense of hygiene and demand for convenient cleaning solutions.
As per the statement, the energy-efficient Panasonic vacuum cleaner range is engineered to provide dual benefits of high suction power with a 2000W motor coupled with 18 litres dust tank capacity that offers a convenient, healthy and powerful cleaning experience to the users.
The new model MC-YL633 will be available at all Panasonic brand shops, and large format retail outlets across the country at an affordable starting price of Rs13,900.
Talking about the new launch, Fumiyasu Fujimori, Divisional Head, Consumer Sales Division, Panasonic India said, “J&K is a key market for us and keeping in mind the diverse requirements of consumers, the latest model of our vacuum cleaner has been designed to help multi-task and offer comfort, convenience and value.”
“With features like 2000W power input and an 18 litres dust tank capacity, this model not only meets the cleaning needs of households but also of the carpet industry, religious institutions, F&B industry alike.”