Panasonic launches energy-efficient vacuum cleaner

Srinagar: Panasonic India today announced a dry vacuum cleaner in a premium range to address the heightened sense of hygiene and demand for convenient cleaning solutions.

As per the statement, the energy-efficient Panasonic vacuum cleaner range is engineered to provide dual benefits of high suction power with a 2000W motor coupled with 18 litres dust tank capacity that offers a convenient, healthy and powerful cleaning experience to the users.

The new model MC-YL633 will be available at all Panasonic brand shops, and large format retail outlets across the country at an affordable starting price of Rs13,900.