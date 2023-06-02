Panel to decide outsourcing of Tourism Deptt assets reconstituted

Jammu, June 2: J&K government Friday reconstituted Committee for deciding the mechanism of outsourcing of identified assets of the Tourism Department, in a phased manner.
Panel has been reconstituted in partial modification of Government Order No 276-JK(GAD) of 2023 dated February 24, 2023, read with Government Order No 314-JK(GAD) of 2023 dated March 3, 2023.
As per GAD order, the reconstituted committee will have the Administrative Secretary, Industries & Commerce department as its chairman while the Administrative Secretaries Planning Development and Monitoring; Revenue; Labour and Employment and Tourism departments; Secretary Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs; Secretary or Special Secretary (Technical) Forest, Ecology and Environment Department; Director General (Codes), Finance department; Transaction Advisor or PPP expert to be nominated by NITI Aayog and a representative of the Housing & Urban Development Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary) as its members.
Managing Director, JKTDC will be the member secretary of the panel.
Administrative Secretary Mining Department; a representative each of Public Works (R&B) Department, Power Development Department and Jal Shakti Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary) to be nominated by the Administrative Secretary, concerned; Deputy Commissioner concerned; Director General (Budget), Finance Department; Vice Chairman or CEO Development Authority concerned; a representative of PCCF or Chief Wildlife Warden and a representative of Divisional Commissioner concerned will be the special invitees.
“It is further ordered that the terms of reference of the Committee shall remain unchanged,” GAD Commissioner Secretary SanjeevVerma said.