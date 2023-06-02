Panel to decide outsourcing of Tourism Deptt assets reconstituted

Panel has been reconstituted in partial modification of Government Order No 276-JK(GAD) of 2023 dated February 24, 2023, read with Government Order No 314-JK(GAD) of 2023 dated March 3, 2023.

As per GAD order, the reconstituted committee will have the Administrative Secretary, Industries & Commerce department as its chairman while the Administrative Secretaries Planning Development and Monitoring; Revenue; Labour and Employment and Tourism departments; Secretary Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs; Secretary or Special Secretary (Technical) Forest, Ecology and Environment Department; Director General (Codes), Finance department; Transaction Advisor or PPP expert to be nominated by NITI Aayog and a representative of the Housing & Urban Development Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary) as its members.