Papier-mâché sales soar amid rising local demand

“In Kashmir we use synthetic and plastic items during marriage functions. These items are not only harmful to the environment but are single use and end up in dustbins. If we introduce small items of Papier-mâché, the guests can take them home and most importantly it will help artisans and local industry to grow,” Muneer said.

In the past few years the Papier-mâché and other handicraft items have been a very important part of marriage ceremonies. From general gift items to products that are used to serve the guest, people have been adding the Papier-mâché touch to their wedding functions.

Many young entrepreneurs are using the online mode to sell these items.

Ruhail Ali Beigh, a Srinagar based Papier-mâché manufacturer and seller has taken to social media platforms to sell marriage related items of his “Papier-mâché World '' outlet.

He said that the trend of using this art is picking up and helping local businesses which towards uplifting artisans too

“Earlier, such items were only bought either by foreigners or tourists but now locals are finding ways to add this art through various means. Marriage ceremonies are the main event where people are including this art. These items are used as dry fruit boxes, sweets trays, bowls, jewelry boxes and other items made of this art form.”

In addition to manufacturers like Beigh, there are many young entrepreneurs who are making Papier-mâché items a part of their business.