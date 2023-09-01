Parl Standing Committee members visit Pashmkaar

"At Pashmkaar, our purpose is to safeguard and promote the rich legacy of handcrafted pashmina products that have been a part of Kashmir's heritage for over seven centuries. This visit reaffirmed our commitment to preserving this cultural treasure. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Chairman Vivek Thakur and the respected committee members for gracing us with their valuable time, visiting Pashmkaar, and expressing their support for our mission. Your presence and encouragement inspire us to continue our relentless pursuit of preserving the authenticity and excellence of pashmina, a heritage that resonates deeply with the soul of India," reads a statement from Pashmkaar.