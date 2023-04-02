Parliamentary panel calls for body to regulate digital markets

The committee, which is headed by Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, has said in its report that “the presence of an overarching regulatory body, that glues together different ministries and departments and authorities that presently regulate e-commerce, will strengthen the regulatory regime and bridge the existing gaps in enforcement”.

The committee recommended that a Digital Market Division within the CCI be created as an expert division, specifically tasked with the regulation of the digital markets with participation from all the existing regulators concerned with e-commerce such as the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as well as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).