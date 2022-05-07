Parliamentary Panel members interact with IOC officials

Srinagar: Parliamentary Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas under the chairmanship of Ramesh Bidhuri, and Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee, interacted with Indian Oil Corporation Limited officials in Srinagar.

As per the statement, Parliamentary Panel members interacted with SM Vaidya, Chairman Indian Oil Corporation Limited in Srinagar. Also, present on the occasion were Jitendra Kumar Executive Director and State Head, Punjab State Office, Sandeep Makker ED Retail Transformation, SS Lamba, ED LPG, Rajesh Kumar Sayal, ED I/c (supplies) and other higher officials of Indian Oil.