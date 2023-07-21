Parmar assumes charge as Principal Secy SDD

Jammu, July 21: After assuming charge of Principal Secretary Skill Development Department (SDD), Ashok Kumar Parmar today chaired a meeting to assess the functioning of Skill Development Department at Civil Secretariat, here.
During the meeting, the Principal Secretary also took stock of progress made during the current year under Capex budget for Skill Development projects. The meeting also included a comprehensive review of the Central Sponsored schemes that are currently being implemented in the Skill Development Department.
The meeting was attended by Mission Director Skill Development Mission Leena Padha; Director Skill Development Department Sudershan Kumar; Additional Secretary, Skill Development Department Narayan Dutt; Heads of different institutes and other officers of Skill Development Department.