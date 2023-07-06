Parsa’s opens 35th outlet at Kangan

Kangan: Parsa’s, the valley’s fastest-growing and award-winning food chain opened its 35th outlet at Kangan, in Ganderbal district on Thursday.

The outlet was inaugurated in the presence of trade fraternity, academicians and educationists from the Kangan area. Famous for its rolls and other food items, Parsa's already has its presence in all major districts and towns of Kashmir. It has been one of the fastest-growing food chains in Kashmir. While the outlet is located right in the middle of the bustling Kangan market, nothing stopped hundreds of people from thronging for the opening of the much-loved Kashmiri brand, known for its pocket-friendly rates and quality food. The franchise is run by Sheikh Owais, a recent bachelor's pass-out from Ganderbal.

“Being in a position to mentor and create a pool of young and genuine businessmen has been the greatest blessing in my life,” Javid said after throwing open its Kangan outlet. “Every single addition to Parsa’s family adds a lot of value to our brand.”

“I want to expand my horizon now and it is my dream to take our scrumptious and pocket-friendly food outside J&K while creating more businessmen. The majority of my franchising partners have just stepped out of college and hold degrees in business management. I want to create a pool of good, genuine and young businessmen”, Javid Parsa told Greater Kashmir. His dream seems to be on a fast track to realisation as the brand already has now 35 outlets functioning and is set to open in Delhi around July end.