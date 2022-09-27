‘Pay papier mâché artisans decent wages’

Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Director Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir, presided over the event. He had a lengthy interaction with the Papier-mâché artisans and listened to their concerns, recommendations, and challenges. He also made it clear that we need to combine fashion with artisan crafts.

While referring to (Padma Shri) Fayaz Ahmad Jan Indian papier-mâché artisan, who was present in the programme, Mehmood Shah said that we present the impressions about the craft and possible suggestions for the improvement of the crafts of the famous craftsmen who have devoted their entire life in the pursuit of all artistic crafts.