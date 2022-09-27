‘Pay papier mâché artisans decent wages’

Srinagar, Sep 27: The PHDCCI-Kashmir in collaboration with the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir today held the Capacity Building Programme for the artisans of Paper-mâché at the Conference Hall of Numaish (Kashmir Haat) in Srinagar in an effort to increase the exposure and knowledge of the artisans.
Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Director Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir, presided over the event. He had a lengthy interaction with the Papier-mâché artisans and listened to their concerns, recommendations, and challenges. He also made it clear that we need to combine fashion with artisan crafts.
While referring to (Padma Shri) Fayaz Ahmad Jan Indian papier-mâché artisan, who was present in the programme, Mehmood Shah said that we present the impressions about the craft and possible suggestions for the improvement of the crafts of the famous craftsmen who have devoted their entire life in the pursuit of all artistic crafts.
Mehmood said that as far as the papier-mâché is concerned unless the craftsmen are paid better wages the craft will soon perish. Also In the case of papier-mâché, there are no large-scale design interventions and most of the products are inherited, therefore the H&H Department is making interventions through the School of Designs and Craft Development institute for integrating fashion with artisan crafts and as per present market demand.
The programme was attended by 30-Artisans of papier-mâché from various areas and craft clusters of Srinagar District. Shahid Ali Deputy Director Handicrafts and Handloom Department Kashmir were also present on the occasion.