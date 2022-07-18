PCCF chairs meeting to approve proposals of wood-based industries of Kashmir

During the meeting, 26 cases were placed before the committee for consideration which stand scrutinized and 24 cases were approved. Out of 24 approved cases 22 cases pertain to sawmill industries and one for establishment of veneer/ Plywood industry and one for change of location/site, with a rider that licensing authority shall issue the licenses only after completion of the requisite formalities.

23 cases out of the total were approved for Srinagar Circle in Budgam, Bandipora, Baramulla and Srinagar districts and the rest one case was approved for South Circle in Anantnag district.