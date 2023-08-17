PD&MD organises 3-day ideas workshop in Srinagar

Srinagar: Planning Development and Monitoring Department today organised three days Ideas workshop on employee empowerment at Civil Secretariat here.

The workshop, being held from August 17 to 19, will feature discussions on Employees Empowerment, Agile Organisation, Future Ready Governance, “Pilot Project in Agriculture Department (including Dairy etc) and University of the Future.

On the first day of the workshop, former Secretary Ministry of Corporate Affairs GoI, Anurag Goel had an introduction with the core team members. He gave a brief about the workshop structure, its process and complimented the Jammu and Kashmir administration for achieving remarkable milestones during the last few years.

Goel threw light on different kinds of advancements made world over in the fields of Science and Technology. He exhorted upon all to foresee the future to prepare for it.