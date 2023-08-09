Peaks Auto inaugurates Kashmir’s 1st NEXA exclusive service outlet at Ali Jan Road

Srinagar, Aug 9: Peaks Auto today inaugurated Valley’s first Nexa Exclusive service outlet at Ali Jan Road, Soura.
A statement said that this momentous occasion marks yet another significant step in NEXA's commitment to providing a holistic automotive journey for its discerning customers. The workshop was inaugurated by Kapil Sharma – Zonal Service Head, Vivek Anand Commercial Business Head Nexa, Gunjan Malik- Regional Sales Manager, Baldev Singh Raina- Chairman Peaks Group, Amit Dubey- Area Service Manager, Surjeet Singh Raina – VP Peaks Group in presence of the eminent personalities and customers.
Maruti Suzuki NEXA, the premium automotive brand renowned for its cutting-edge technology, unparalleled customer experience, and stylish offerings has now come up with this exclusive state-of-art workshop at Ali Jan Road, Soura Srinagar J&K.
The statement said that the new NEXA outlet cum workshop is a testament to the brand's unwavering dedication to innovation, luxury, and convenience.
"Nestled in the heart of Srinagar, this state-of-the-art facility aims to redefine the way customers engage with their vehicles, offering a unique blend of modern aesthetics and advanced automotive services under one roof," said Kapil Sharma.
Baldev Singh Raina, Chairman PeaksGroup, expressed his excitement about the new outlet cum workshop, stating, "At NEXA, we have always been driven by innovation and a commitment to elevating the customer experience."