Peaks Auto inaugurates Kashmir’s 1st NEXA exclusive service outlet at Ali Jan Road

The statement said that the new NEXA outlet cum workshop is a testament to the brand's unwavering dedication to innovation, luxury, and convenience.

"Nestled in the heart of Srinagar, this state-of-the-art facility aims to redefine the way customers engage with their vehicles, offering a unique blend of modern aesthetics and advanced automotive services under one roof," said Kapil Sharma.

Baldev Singh Raina, Chairman PeaksGroup, expressed his excitement about the new outlet cum workshop, stating, "At NEXA, we have always been driven by innovation and a commitment to elevating the customer experience."