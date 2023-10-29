Peaks Group of Companies hosts annual conference

Srinagar, Oct 29: Peaks Group of Companies recently concluded its highly-anticipated annual conference, bringing together the entire staff from all the companies, including Peaks Auto Pvt Ltd, Peaks Auto Corporation, Kashmir Valley Motor, and JK GD Housing.
According to a press note, the event was marked by a powerful address from the Chairman of Peaks Group of Companies ( Baldev Singh Raina), who shared exciting new benchmarks for the company's future, with a strong focus on achieving unparalleled customer satisfaction and aiming to become an industry leader.
During the conference, employees and leadership from the group of companies had the opportunity to exchange ideas, share their achievements, and discuss strategies to drive the group's growth and success. The Chairman's address outlined a clear vision for the organization, emphasising the importance of delivering exceptional customer service and the ambition to rise to the top of the industry. the top performers from the group were acknowledged and felicitated on the basis of their achievements.
The commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer-centric approaches set the tone for the event, and attendees left inspired and motivated to work collectively towards these new objectives.
About Peaks Group of Companies: Peaks Group of Companies is a leading conglomerate with diverse business interests across J&K and Ladakh. Its various companies, including Peaks Auto Pvt Ltd, Peaks Auto Corporation, Kashmir Valley Motor, and JK GD Housing, have played a significant role in contributing to the region's economic growth and development.Moreover the group is the sole employer to around 5000 employees and plans to employ more in upcoming projects.