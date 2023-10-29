Peaks Group of Companies hosts annual conference

According to a press note, the event was marked by a powerful address from the Chairman of Peaks Group of Companies ( Baldev Singh Raina), who shared exciting new benchmarks for the company's future, with a strong focus on achieving unparalleled customer satisfaction and aiming to become an industry leader.

During the conference, employees and leadership from the group of companies had the opportunity to exchange ideas, share their achievements, and discuss strategies to drive the group's growth and success. The Chairman's address outlined a clear vision for the organization, emphasising the importance of delivering exceptional customer service and the ambition to rise to the top of the industry. the top performers from the group were acknowledged and felicitated on the basis of their achievements.