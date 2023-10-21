PEMA annual awards celebrate contribution of artisans of Pashmina craft

Srinagar: In a splendid ceremony that reverberated with the celebration of traditional craftsmanship, the annual awards of the Private Entrepreneurs and Manufacturers Association (PEMA) were held on Friday at the SKICC in Srinagar.

This grand event saw the felicitation of skilled artisans excelling in the art of Pashmina Craft. Distinguished guests, including the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha Chief Secretary Dr Arun Mehta, Commissioner/Secretary of Industry and Commerce Vikramjit Singh, and Dr Hina Bhat, Vice Chairperson of KVIB (Khadi and Village Industries Board), graced the occasion.

The evening commenced with a traditional Diya lighting ceremony, evoking the essence of the craft, followed by a heartfelt speech by Dr. Hina Bhat. The highlight of the evening, however, was the presentation of awards to the deserving artisans by the Lieutenant Governor.

PEMA President, Tariq Dar, expressed his gratitude to the esteemed dignitaries and addressed the audience on the pivotal challenges faced by the Pashmina industry. He shared his vision of elevating Pashmina to the ranks of India's top exporting products.

In a special and heartwarming gesture, the event also recognized the often unsung heroes - the support and auxiliary artisans who play an indispensable role in the craft but have rarely received acknowledgement for their contributions.

The General Secretary of PEMA, Imran Rashid, brought the event to a conclusion by thanking the distinguished guests and offering congratulations to the awardees. He announced the 2024 awards, scheduled for June 2024, urging all artisans to begin preparing their entries.

The awards were distributed across different categories, celebrating the exceptional talent within the Pashmina Craft community.

In the Master Artisan - Sozni Embroidery category, Mohd Abdullah Dar bagged 1st Prize. Nisar Ali Bhat 2nd Prize, Mohd Maqbool Wani, 3rd Prize.

In Master Artisan. Kani Weaving, Sheikh Gulzar, Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, and Fayaz Ahmad Wani bagged prizes.

The first prize carried prize money of Rs 1 lakh, second prize Rs 50,000 and Third prize Rs 25,000.