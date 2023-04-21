Penalty proceedings launched by EPFO against lawful procedure: FCIK

FCIK has termed the action against the procedure established by law.

In a statement, the FCIK has challenged the prudence of the organisation for having invoked section 14B of the Act which could only be done under concrete evidence regarding any culpable state of mind of the employer while committing default in timely remittances.

FCIK stated that the action taken by EPFO had sent shockwaves to employers for the reason that this provision of the Provident Fund Act was extremely harsh and envisaged recoveries through coercive methodology including attaching bank accounts and properties.