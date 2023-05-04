Personal Loan Eligibility Calculator: 3 Important Benefits to Know

Benefits of Using a Personal Loan Eligibility Calculator

With emerging technology, calculating eligibility for a Personal Loan becomes simpler with an online eligibility calculator. These are the primary benefits of using this handy tool:

1. Helps Prevent Loan Rejection

With the help of an eligibility calculator, aspiring borrowers can know the loan amount they are eligible to borrow based on their income, financial liabilities, and repayment capacity. For instance, while looking for a loan amount of ₹ 2 Lakh, an aspiring borrower must fulfil the particular lender's eligibility criteria and use an eligibility calculator to know if they qualify for this loan amount.

Knowing the eligible amount before submitting the application form improves the chances of approval without any possibility of rejection. As a result, those looking for urgent cash can get the required loan quickly without extra formalities. However, if the eligibility calculator shows that the applicant is not eligible for the required loan amount, they can work on the requisites to improve eligibility. That way, they can prevent getting their loan rejected.

2. Helps Plan the Repayment Accurately

After knowing the loan amount available, the loan seeker can use a Personal Loan EMI calculator to evaluate their monthly EMIs and decide if they can handle their payments on time without straining their budget. An EMI calculator helps them select a loan tenure with EMIs they can easily afford. They can opt for a longer term to reduce the EMI amount and make repayment easier. However, if the EMIs are still unaffordable, they can borrow a smaller amount to keep EMIs manageable. An eligibility calculator helps calculate the loan amount and plan the repayment accurately.

3. Defines the Loan Interest Rate

The Personal Loan eligibility calculator in a trusted online loan app will also tell the interest rate one must pay for their desired loan amount. The interest rate varies between lenders depending on the applicant's income, credit history, repayment capacity, DTI ratio, etc. An eligibility calculator will help the borrower decide if the interest rate is reasonable for their eligibility. If not, they can find loan plans from other providers to get the best loan offer. For instance, if they borrow a substantial amount, they will pay more interest on the loan plan. On the other hand, borrowing less will automatically reduce the interest outgo.

Besides these benefits, a Personal Loan eligibility calculator saves time and energy for the borrowers. The tool allows applicants to check their eligibility with multiple lenders in minutes, thus saving the time required for research and comparison. With this helpful tool, aspiring borrowers can select a trusted NBFC offering the lowest interest rate that meets their budget through an easy repayment period.

Tips to Improve Personal Loan Eligibility

Take these simple measures to improve eligibility for a Personal Loan:

● Boost the Credit Score: Check credit scores regularly and make sincere efforts to boost them. Paying all credit card bills and loan EMIs on time is the best way to make that possible. Moreover, paying all outstanding balances and reporting errors in the credit report are other ways to boost the credit score and improve eligibility.

● Lower the DTI Ratio: Close long-term loans that deplete monthly cash flow. Use any extra cash to pay off these loans. Those with less debt are likely to qualify for a better personal loan offer.

● Submit the Necessary Documents: Evaluate the lender's documentation requirements and keep them ready before submitting the application form. It improves eligibility and accelerates the loan process.

● Include a Co-Applicant: Include a working co-applicant with a good income and credit rating. Doing that will reduce the chances of rejection and make an applicant eligible for a bigger sanction.

● Avoid Frequent Job Changes: An individual's loan eligibility often suffers due to frequent job changes, making the lenders less confident about the applicant's income regularity and job stability.

A Personal Loan eligibility calculator help calculate the loan amount an applicant is eligible to borrow. It helps the borrower in many ways, helping them make informed decisions according to their loan requirement and repayment capacity. Download an online loan app from a reputable NBFC and use their eligibility calculator to become a smart borrower.