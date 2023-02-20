‘Petrol, diesel can be brought under GST ambit if council takes a call’

She was in Jaipur to attend the post-budget press conference where she answered at length on questions related to petrol-diesel prices, inflation, rising repo rates, among other issues.

Answering a query on bringing petrol and diesel under the GST purview, she said, “Petrol and diesel can be taken under the GST if the GST council, which is not governed by any one government but finance ministers of all states, takes the call.