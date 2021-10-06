Petrol, diesel prices rise as global oil climb continues

New Delhi: Prices of auto fuels petrol and diesel rose sharply on Wednesday as global oil prices remained firm with benchmark crude again rising to cross the $82/barrel mark.

Diesel prices increased by a sharp 35 paisa per litre in the national capital to Rs 91.42 per litre on Wednesday while petrol prices rose by 30 paisa per litre to Rs 102.94 a litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

Diesel prices have now increased on 10 out of the last 13 days taking up its retail price by Rs 2.80 per litre in Delhi. Its prices increased between 20-30 paisa per litre so far but on Wednesday, it breached this mark as well with the 35 paisa per litre rise.