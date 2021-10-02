Petrol, diesel rise to new record highs as rates hiked again

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices soared to new record highs across the country on Saturday after rates were hiked again by 25 paise and 30 paise a litre, respectively.The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest ever level of Rs 102.14 a litre and to Rs 108.19 in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Diesel rates too touched a record high of Rs 90.47 in Delhi and Rs 98.16 a litre in Mumbai.Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.The price hike follows international oil prices soaring to near three-year high as global output disruptions forced energy companies to draw more crude oil out of their stockpiles.The basket of crude oil India imports has averaged USD 78 per barrel in last few days.