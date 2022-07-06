PF Commissioner J&K chairs awareness programme at Kupwara

The PF Commissioner Rizwan Uddin addressed the officers on the applicability of EPF and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952. The Commissioner elaborated the provisions of the Employees' Pension Scheme 1995 and Employees Deposit Linked Insurance scheme,1976 especially the responsibility of departments and Organizations in registering the process of their employees. He also explained to the audience the process of registration of Principal Employers on the online portal of the EPFO.

The Commissioner advised all the departments to extend benefits of aforesaid Schemes to all contract and outsourced employees engaged under various Govt departments directly or indirectly. He said that contractors executing works under different departments like RDD,PMGSY, R&B, Jal Sakhti, KPDCL, etc. should be registered under EPF & MP Act, 1952 so that their social security is ensured and they are benefited financially in case of need. He asked the CEO and CMO to register staff of educational and medical institutions, whether government or private.