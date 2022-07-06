PF Commissioner J&K chairs awareness programme at Kupwara

Kupwara, July 6: An awareness programme on the registration process, advantages of social security and insurance programmes offered by EPFO was organised by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation, J&K in partnership with the District Administration, Kupwara.
The meeting was attended by Accounts Officer DC Office Kupwara and various other district and sectoral officers, who gave a brief about the conduct of the Awareness Programme, besides welcoming the P F Commissioner.
The PF Commissioner Rizwan Uddin addressed the officers on the applicability of EPF and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952. The Commissioner elaborated the provisions of the Employees' Pension Scheme 1995 and Employees Deposit Linked Insurance scheme,1976 especially the responsibility of departments and Organizations in registering the process of their employees. He also explained to the audience the process of registration of Principal Employers on the online portal of the EPFO.
The Commissioner advised all the departments to extend benefits of aforesaid Schemes to all contract and outsourced employees engaged under various Govt departments directly or indirectly. He said that contractors executing works under different departments like RDD,PMGSY, R&B, Jal Sakhti, KPDCL, etc. should be registered under EPF & MP Act, 1952 so that their social security is ensured and they are benefited financially in case of need. He asked the CEO and CMO to register staff of educational and medical institutions, whether government or private.
As per the Act, he said, it is the duty and responsibility of Principal Employer to register their employees and added that EPFO also provides a link in EPFO website about registration of Principal Employer to register the contractors engaged by the said departments.
Commissioner on the occasion asked departments to make an Outreach Programme about the registration process of EPFO schemes so that more and more people are covered under the schemes.
As per the Act, if any employee becomes an EPF member, member automatically get membership of EPF pension scheme, 1995 and EDLI scheme, 1976. If any member dies while in service, the nominee, widow or widower will get a pension lifelong along with 2 children up to the age of 25 irrespective of their marital status and the nominee will get a maximum benefit of Rs.7.5 Lakhs under EDLI scheme.
There are other pensions provided under the scheme as per eligibility of membership like superannuation, early pension, disability pension, orphan pension, widow pension and nominee pension.
Commissioner, Rizwan Uddin appreciated the collaboration of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir and expressed the need for further follow-up by District Administration and associate Offices to extend Social Security in the district.