PF Commissioner J&K & Ladakh visits Gulmarg

Baramulla: The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) in collaboration with District Administration Baramulla and Tourism Department today organised an outreach programme for generating awareness among owners and workers of various Hotels running in Gulmarg, Trade Unions and other tourist destinations of J&K.
The outreach programme was held at Golf Club, Gulmarg and the owners and representatives of various Hotels besides other workers of Hotel Association Gulmarg participated in it.
The Programme was coordinated by Zahoor Ahmad Raina, ADC Baramulla. On the occasion, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, Rizwan ud Din gave a comprehensive presentation about the implementation of Employees Provident Funds & Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 and schemes (Provident Fund, Employee Pension Scheme, Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme), e-nomination & KYC. Benefit of Insurance (Upto Rs 7 Lakhs) under Employees ‘Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme and Pension under Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995 for the welfare of contractual, outsourced, and other part time employees engaged by Hoteliers of Gulmarg and Gulmarg Development Authority.
The Regional Provident Fund Commissioner informed the hoteliers to ensure that their leftover workers are enrolled at an earliest so that the benefits of various schemes of the organisation reach to these workers as well.
Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Director Tourism Javid u Rehman highlighted the importance of welfare schemes and said that the beneficiaries of Employee Provident Fund can register themselves online to avail the benefits of the scheme.
It was given out that maximum assured benefit of 7 lacs will be given to the nominee of the deceased upon his death in harness while as minimum assured benefit of 2.5 lacs will be given to the nominee under EDLI Scheme if the deceased has rendered more than one year of continuous service.
Among others, Chief Executive Officer Gulmarg Development Authority, Gulam Jeelani Zargar, Assistant Director Tourism Gulmarg Javid u Rahman were present on the occasion.
Contractual employees of GDA and INTUC leader Shaukat Wani along with his colleague also participated in the programme.