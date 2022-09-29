PF Commissioner J&K & Ladakh visits Gulmarg

Baramulla: The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) in collaboration with District Administration Baramulla and Tourism Department today organised an outreach programme for generating awareness among owners and workers of various Hotels running in Gulmarg, Trade Unions and other tourist destinations of J&K.

The outreach programme was held at Golf Club, Gulmarg and the owners and representatives of various Hotels besides other workers of Hotel Association Gulmarg participated in it.

The Programme was coordinated by Zahoor Ahmad Raina, ADC Baramulla. On the occasion, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, Rizwan ud Din gave a comprehensive presentation about the implementation of Employees Provident Funds & Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 and schemes (Provident Fund, Employee Pension Scheme, Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme), e-nomination & KYC. Benefit of Insurance (Upto Rs 7 Lakhs) under Employees ‘Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme and Pension under Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995 for the welfare of contractual, outsourced, and other part time employees engaged by Hoteliers of Gulmarg and Gulmarg Development Authority.