PHDCCI delegation calls on LG, discusses business issues

Srinagar: A delegation of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

The delegation, comprising of Alok B. Shriram, former President PHDCCI; Col Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary General and CEO PHDCCI; A.P. Vicky Shaw, Chair PHDCCI-Kashmir and lqbal Fayaz Jan, Deputy Director PHDCCI J&K, apprised the Lt Governor on a range of issues relating to industry, trade, commerce and MSMEs in the region and lauded the Lt Governor-led UT Government for the successful conduct of G20 Meeting in Srinagar.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the members of the delegation assured them that all their issues and demands would be addressed on merit.